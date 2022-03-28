Welcome to our Substack, which we founded with the fight to prioritize children during the disastrous school closures and pandemic response.

We continue our work today, as we focus away from the acute emergency of Covid-19-related threats and stay true to our mission: to restore and protect childhood.

We advocate for normalcy in children’s lives. Normalcy encompasses the collection of age- and developmentally-appropriate activities, experiences and opportunities that should make up the daily lives of young people within the context of a caring and supportive family.

We push back against the encroachment of special interests in school, sports, and health and reject governmental overreach into the fundamental right of the family to maintain sovereignty over their children.

This newsletter features writing from parents, scientists and advocates, who stand out as heroes in their brave - and often lonely – advocacy.

Restore Normalcy for Children

We know that children’s whole health is far more than just the absence of disease: health is the state of physical, mental, intellectual, social and emotional well-being, enabling children to reach their fullest developmental potential.

During the Covid-19 pandemic it became apparent that policy makers have little motivation or political will to provide policies that place the well-being of children first.

We advocate for a data-driven, child-centered approach that restores and protects the irreplaceable moments of childhood. Because developmental milestones must be honored and cannot be moved.

