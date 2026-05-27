Restore Childhood

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New Lindisfarne's avatar
New Lindisfarne
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I hear you and thank you for your stellar work teasing out all the threads. Are you aware that Erin Brockovich is activated on U.S. data center rollout for a different reason; super toxicity.

You say, "I want my children to grow up in a country that builds." Yes AND: builds industrial symbiosis NOT proliferating toxic superfund sites with super-polluter design.

See Jonathan Trent, #NASA scientist who stepped away from his former role for this express purpose, to shepherd in new paradigm triple bottom line BUILD #UpCycleSystems #UpCycleSymbiosis #cradle2cradle #circulareconomy

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jonathan-trent-7742555_circulareconomy-sustainability-vision2030-share-7434283434811981824-jdEO/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAIgq14BjrUBZBysSWjgjBRRtJU-vzxbZ6s

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