Our fourth and final installment of our investigative series. Read Part Two and Part Three here.

Howard Zinn

Howard Zinn died in 2010.

His K–12 curriculum reach is bigger today than at any point during his lifetime.

You may not know the name, but your children’s teachers do. Zinn was a self-described democratic socialist whose 1980 book, A People’s History of the United States, retells the American story from Columbus forward as one unbroken record of crime against the powerless. It has sold more than two million copies. Matt Damon name-checked it in Good Will Hunting. It turns up on The Simpsons. In one episode of The Sopranos, Tony’s teenage son announces that his history teacher compared Christopher Columbus to the Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milošević, and when his father objects, the boy shrugs: “It’s the truth. It’s in my history book.”

That was written as a joke about how far the new history had spread. It stopped being a joke a while ago.

A 2024 American Historical Association study, based on a survey of more than 3,000 middle- and high-school history teachers across nine states, found that over one in four now uses Zinn Education Project materials in class.

The single most influential figure in American public-school history education is a man who has been dead for fifteen years, who described his own purpose as activism rather than scholarship, and who once named his goal as “the wiping out of national boundaries.”

The largest teachers union in the country has spent years putting his curriculum in front of teachers. And the lessons inside it are worse than the casual headline suggests.

Howard Zinn’s Legacy

Zinn’s 1980 book A People’s History of the United States reframed American history as a continuous record of crime against various groups. In 2008, two organizations called Rethinking Schools and Teaching for Change launched the Zinn Education Project to turn his framework into K–12 lesson plans.

By the end of 2025, the ZEP had registered nearly 177,000 teachers and distributed more than 765,000 lesson downloads.

The National Education Association, which represents roughly three million teachers, has been the muscle behind that reach. InfluenceWatch documented in 2025 that the NEA has given the Zinn Education Project prime conference space at national gatherings, co-designed curriculum with its organizers, co-hosted the annual “Teach Truth Day” events, promoted ZEP lesson plans in official press releases and teacher handbooks, and described the materials in official communications as teaching history “accurately.”

The lessons are not abstract.

A 2024 American Historical Association study, based on a survey of more than 3,000 middle- and high-school history teachers across nine states, found that over one in four now uses Zinn Education Project materials in class.

What your child may be learning with curriculum the NEA calls “accurate”

That convicted cop-killers should be reconsidered as heroes.

The Zinn Education Project distributes a mixer role-play activity on the Black Panther Party that, according to the Washington Examiner, assigns students the identities of:

Two weeks after Shakur died in Havana, the Chicago Teachers Union, an AFT affiliate, posted a public tribute to her on X. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the post “shameful and depraved.”

The CTU did not take it down.

That 9/11 was understandable.

The lesson Whose “Terrorism”?, written by Zinn Education Project co-director Bill Bigelow, asks middle- and high-school students to “examine the definition of ‘terrorism’” using fictional scenarios designed to lead them to apply the label to U.S. government actions and corporations. The accompanying Rethinking Schools framing teaches students that “war is terrorism” and that Christopher Columbus was the first European to “consciously introduce terrorism” into the hemisphere.

It is among the most-recommended lessons on the ZEP website by teachers, in their own words.

That Columbus was a genocidal criminal, and the Green New Deal is the climate curriculum for an eight-year-old.

The ZEP distributes a pre-K through grade 12 module called Abolish Columbus Day which teaches young children that the holiday honoring Columbus is an act of continuing violence. It also distributes Intercept-produced climate lessons narrated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez promoting the Green New Deal directly to elementary-school children.

That the October 7 attacks make sense if you understand the frustrations behind them.

The Rethinking Schools book Teaching Palestine, distributed at the NEA’s 2025 Conference for Social and Racial Justice, contains lessons instructing teachers to “simulate the apartheid system in Israel,” to help students “understand the frustrations that led to Oct. 7,” and to explain that “the leaders of the United States and Israel are committing a genocide in public.”

The book’s author writes that his materials helped one student “understand the frustrations that led to Oct. 7.”

That sentence was published as a teaching success.

Then the mass email went out

On October 9, 2025, the NEA sent an email to its roughly three million members. The subject was Indigenous Peoples’ Day resources.

Inside was a map of the world that erased the State of Israel and labeled the territory “Palestine.”

It linked to a website called Palestine Remembered, which hosts an article arguing that Adolf Hitler “honored” a policy of allowing Jews to emigrate, that “the majority of German and Austrian Jewry were saved” because of him, and that he “may have been genuinely trying to avoid being forced into the ‘genocide option.’” The language is the article’s, not mine.

That is the article the National Education Association directed its members to.

The same email linked to materials defending the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and to the Palestinian Youth Movement, which has hosted speakers from a State Department–designated foreign terrorist organization.

After StopAntisemitism called attention to the email publicly, the NEA quietly removed the worst material from its website and blamed a third party. The Anti-Defamation League posted in response:

The ADL was no longer working with the NEA at the time. Three months earlier, in July 2025, the NEA had formally severed ties with the ADL, citing what it called the ADL’s insufficient commitment to “social justice and Palestinian liberation.”

What the union calls the teachers who deliver this curriculum

“Social justice warriors.”

“We need social justice warriors. And that’s what this program creates,” said NEA Vice President Princess Moss of the union’s Minority and Women’s Leadership Training program.

That language is on the union’s official leadership-training page right now.

How this serves the Chinese Communist Party

While the Zinn Education Project is not a Chinese Communist Party front, it is serving CCP goals.

China’s own published education strategy Beijing’s 2024–2035 master plan on education explicitly calls for expanding China’s “international influence” through education. The CCP’s domestic curriculum teaches Chinese students that Western liberal democracy is failing, that American power is in decline, and that the Chinese model is superior.

The ZEP, the NEA, and the AFT are already producing, free of charge, what a CCP influence operation would otherwise pay for: roughly 50 million American children being taught that their own country is illegitimate, that its enemies have a point, and that the appropriate posture toward American history is moral suspicion.

There is also this…

In her July 25, 2025 keynote to the AFT TEACH Conference, AFT President Randi Weingarten announced the launch of the AFT’s National Academy for AI Instruction, built with Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic. “AI should serve our values,” she told the room.

The ZEP, the NEA, and the AFT are already producing, free of charge, what a CCP influence operation would otherwise pay for: roughly 50 million American children being taught that their own country is illegitimate, that its enemies have a point, and that the appropriate posture toward American history is moral suspicion.

Those values are documented. Since 2015, the AFT and NEA together have directed more than $1 billion toward left-wing political groups, advocacy organizations, and Democratic campaigns, with 98.4% of federal political contributions going to Democrats.

Those are the values the union now intends to embed in the AI tools that will personalize instruction for tens of millions of American public school students.

In that same speech, Weingarten announced a formal curriculum partnership between the American Federation of Teachers and an unelected international organization that holds its summer meetings in China.

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