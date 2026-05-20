Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1d

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/from-gramsci-to-marcuse

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
17h

G-d help us all. I know that, back in the nineties, when I was in college, being a teacher was looked down upon as a profession for losers; it was common to hear, "well, if I can't get into a good grad school, or get a good job, I can always teach." I am not sure when the teaching profession became denigrated in the public's mind, but, its denigration led to its degradation; if teaching is considered a last resort for losers, then losers are all that it will attract. And, people who feel like losers are full of resentment, and resentful people are very, very drawn to Marxist ideas, to hatred, and to destruction (if THEY can be the destroyers, of course). I also know that many teaching schools have been bought by Qatar, a nation that wants to destroy the West and Western values and replace it with Islamic theocracy. In, 1999, I took the California Basic Education Skills Test, so I could substitute teach; while I was waiting to enter the test room, I heard people say that it was their THIRD time taking the test, and that it was unfairly difficult. When I took the test, I was APPALLED. The most difficult math was fractions, the essay question was "Describe your favorite summer vacation;" and the spelling and vocabulary sections were third grade level, at best. I finished it in 20 minutes even though the time allotted was 2 hours. For some reason, we had to wait the full two hours to turn it in, and when the two hours were up, 1/3 of the class had not completed the exam, and about 1/2 were just finishing.

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