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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
6h

Just teach it like we would each any other technology. Yet the AFT getting kickbacks from certain AI providers threatens to derail this very reasonable approach...because money.

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
Mercy's avatar
Mercy
3h

I applaud this fantastic post! Indeed, Weingarten is not removing AI from the educational system; she wants teachers to keep the knowledge for themselves, trickling it out to students in the form of lessons. The AFT's upcoming collaboration for AI teacher training is disturbing for a number of reasons, one of which is: Why should the nation's children be the beta test group for this program?

When I began teaching, we were experts in our fields who were brought in to teach. There was no training per se. Now, the training concept has overtaken subject knowledge on the part of teachers. For example, I know several engineers who wanted to take a sabbatical and give back by teaching in high schools. When they undertook the mandatory "training," they reported that the methods of teaching were considered more important than whether teacher candidates actually knew the subject matter.

This reminds me of Khan Academy in public schools. It became extremely unpopular with many teachers solely because many students rapidly surpassed the teacher's level of knowledge. They clamored for controls to keep children from proceeding too quickly. So, of course, the AFT wants to keep children from fact-checking lessons, researching independently, and looking up sources.

Love your discussion of AI literacy and critical thinking regarding its use. We already have that problem with Google, where people believe the results on the first page even when they should know better.

I am against laptops for children because their form factor makes good posture nearly impossible. Computer setups in schools need to be ergonomically correct, which requires good chairs, desks at variable heights, and large monitors. The random garbage that children are forced to use on these laptops is so bad that it is difficult to believe anyone considered the long-term consequences.

Thanks for finding the overseas information! The links are very useful. I have been meaning to write a post about first steps to introducing AI to lower elementary children. By the way, did you know that Chinese children learn classical poetry in Kindergarten? I bought a few books last trip for my own language study.

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