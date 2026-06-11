Uncancellable, my film about Maud Maron’s 2025 Manhattan DA race is live today on YouTube and RealClearPolitics. You can watch here right now!

I made 15 DAYS because I wanted to show normal people who didn’t do anything extraordinary — they just told the truth.

In the time we are living in, telling the truth IS extraordinary.

Jay Bhattacharya. Scott Atlas. Maud Maron (who is also in 15 DAYS). Ordinary people who kept speaking out while propaganda swirled around them and the cost of speaking went up by the day.

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos for Uncancellable

Right now, while our republic is in such a perilous time, that is the only thing I want to make films about.

Positive American stories.

Role models.

People who refuse to shut up.

The bad virality we see on social media is contagious.

I know that positive actions can be contagious, too.

Uncancellable is such a story. It is a small story that takes place in a big city, my city, New York City.

A mother, a public defender, a candidate trying to bring a common sense option to a city that has forgotten what that looks like.

Maud and I were on the front lines together when New York closed its schools. I watched her say the unpopular thing, in public, again and again, without flinching. I know one of my own when I see her.

Palladium Pictures

I am honored to be a Palladium Pictures 2025 Fellow. There are three other incredible fellows alongside me, and together we are releasing four films that represent Palladium’s vision for the next generation of American filmmakers. Uncancellable is mine. I made it with my producer and friend Hawk Jensen, Stephanie Edmonds, and an incredible team who made an absolutely beautiful film!

I hope you’ll watch Uncancellable and then watch Hannah Puder’s short documentary Operation Arnon, a breathtaking true story of the Israeli hostage rescue which resulted in the death of one extraordinary elite soldier named Arnon Zmora.

And if you’re in the DC area, please join us for the official Palladium premiere of all four incubator films on July 1, 2026 in Washington, D.C. RSVP HERE.

Natalya