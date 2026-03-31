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Restore Childhood’s Newsletter

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Melanie MacEacheron's avatar
Melanie MacEacheron
7h

Thames Valley District School Board (Ontario, Canada), got rid of all but one copy of *The Diary of Anne Frank*, as well as many other historical texts: https://lfpress.com/news/local-news/london-high-school-librarys-10000-book-cull-sparks-censorship-debate

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Phil Hawkins's avatar
Phil Hawkins
8h

Another thing that is gone is the "Classics Illustrated" series of comic books. I started reading those as soon as I learned to read. And they introduced me to all kinds of great authors--Dickens, Walter Scott, Jack London, G. A. Henty, and more. But I didn't stop with those comic books, I went on to read the original books they were based on. When I was in elementary school in the late 1950s, we were living in a rural area, about 50 miles east of Cincinnati, OH. There was a public library at the county seat, about 15 miles away; and about every six weeks a bookmobile from the state library in Columbus came to our little crossroads Hamlet. But through those sources, I was able to find and read many of the classics.

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