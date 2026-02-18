When an institution won’t ask hard questions, someone has to.

That’s why Restore Childhood funded a rigorous, peer-reviewed benefit-risk analysis of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for 18–25-year-old males. The study has now been published.

What the research found

For 18–25-year-old males, vaccine risks outweighed benefits relative to hospitalizations: meaning the hospitalizations caused by vaccine-attributable myocarditis and pericarditis exceeded those prevented by vaccination in this group.

This conclusion came not from activists or political operatives, but from a multidisciplinary team of scientists: two mathematicians, a clinician and modeler, an epidemiologist, an immunologist, and a bioethicist. The team included mathematician Paul Bourdon, PhD, and our own board member Ram Duriseti, MD, PhD.

What made this study different

Most benefit-risk analyses of COVID vaccines failed to account for two critical variables: the protection already conferred by prior COVID infection, and data properly stratified by both age and sex. This team corrected for both. The result is a more accurate picture of real-world risk for a specific, vulnerable demographic, young males, that was largely overlooked during the pandemic.

This is proper evidence-based medicine. Read the full peer-reviewed study here.

Why Restore Childhood funded it

We are a nonprofit. We receive no pharmaceutical industry funding. We answer to no government agency. We funded this research because no one else would, and because our children deserve science that follows the data, not the agenda.

We were born in the crucible of America’s pandemic school closures. We watched institutions make decisions behind closed doors that continue to impact millions of young lives and we documented it in our feature documentary 15 DAYS, which has now been seen by over one million people.

We have built educational tools, supported independent researchers, and stood alongside parents who were told to be quiet and comply.

We will not stop.

How you can help

Independent research is expensive. Bias-free science doesn’t have a corporate sponsor. If you believe children deserve the truth, not the approved narrative, please support our work.

Support our work

Every dollar funds research, storytelling, and tools that put children first.

Because no one is coming to save our kids but us.

Restore Childhood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from institutional overreach and empowering parents with hero-driven storytelling, rigorous research, and educational tools.