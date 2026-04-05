Restore Childhood’s Newsletter

Restore Childhood’s Newsletter

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A MOM's avatar
A MOM
1d

How did we let this happen? This seems to be from a movie scrip but sadly it's true. Society is broken

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
15h

Dear Natalya,

My niece, who lives in NY, taught herself cursive. Then when she came to visit me at Cornell she could read E. B. White's hand written manuscript of Charlotte's Web and the Bancroft copy of The Gettysburg Address written by Abraham Lincoln himself. What a loss it would have been if she could only stare blindly at these two gems.

Thanks,

randy

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
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