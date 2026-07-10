Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Gluten freedom's avatar
Gluten freedom
2d

Great info. But I do 100% support cellphone bans k-12. The effects have been very positive-more classroom engagement, better mental health and social interactions between students, and with teachers. Less behavioral issues. An overall win for teachers, students and admin. Students can easily use phone in front office, parents can easily call front office. Not an issue!

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