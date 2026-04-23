Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MSK's avatar
MSK
12h

This article brings back so many memories. My youngest was a junior in high school when they closed for “two weeks” to “flatten the curve “. Pretty much the rest of the year was ridiculous because there was nothing in place for “online learning “ so they were doing the best they could with not much. She has dyslexia. So being told “read this, we will review in our zoom call on Thursday” when she normally learns much by the day to day discussions in class, was devastating to her learning. Fortunately, they went back in person in the fall of 2020. With none of the hybrid classes that were half from home and half at school. The principal asked my husband and I to help with a reasonable mask policy, so we reviewed the data, which by FALL OF 2020 showed kids before puberty didn’t spread Covid well, teens were more likely to spread it. So elementary kids didn’t mask (they weren’t going to wear them properly anyway, as anyone who has been around kids and is realistic would admit) and middle and high school students were supposed to mask. (Our daughter told us half of them didn’t wear them right either, which wasn’t a surprise). They didn’t even require them in the spring of 21, and our state stopped masking by April of 21. That summer was the worst ever for every other pediatric illness, except Covid, because none of those went away with masking, kids were just delayed in exposure, and got multiple infections back to back, or at an unusual age, because instead of getting their immunity boosted when little brother got hand-foot-mouth disease, they hadn’t been exposed to the virus in over a year, and immunity waned. I can’t even imagine how bad it would have been for our daughter had the schools been closed her entire senior year. They had a homecoming dance. They had sports, they had prom. And no one got sick. And despite what the media and unions claim, there was evidence schools could and should be open, and that children were not big spreaders of Covid. The damn AAP was advocating for opening schools in the fall of 2020, until Pres. Trump said schools should open and then they flipped their position and said online was fine. I completed a pediatric residency, and where we were taught that screen time (granted they meant TV, because none of the other stuff was around) should be limited, as it wasn’t good for kids. Then to have these reported experts claim it was fine - it was ridiculous. I had the mom of a kindergartner tell me in the spring that she thought it would be better for her child if she read to him every day, worked with him on his alphabet, and then let him play in the backyard. I agreed with her. So much of what was done was not done for the children but for the selfish (or fearful, or evil) adults who knew better, and I’m inclined, at least for the union leaders to go with the latter, because they then went out and lied, claiming that they were behind reopening schools. Fortunately our schools, even public, were back to full in person learning by the spring of 21, but that still was enough time to profoundly affect children and teens. Anxiety and depression were skyrocketing, not sure that has improved even five years later. But I will never forget what the Randi Weingartens of this world did to kids. She should never be allowed to have a say in education again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Restore Childhood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture