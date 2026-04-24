Restore Childhood

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Amy's avatar
Amy
3h

I'm a published author (under a pseudonym, thank goodness, because I engage in way to much wrongthink), and I've been trying to explain this to people for years. The publishing industry is even more woke than Hollywood, and although they claim to be anti-censorship, their actions prove exactly the opposite. "Progressive" authors have been banning books and creating social media "blacklists" — for the most minor offensive imaginable — for ages.

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
Erika Gray, PharmD's avatar
Erika Gray, PharmD
3h

This is absolutely maddening! Thank you for sharing all of this fabulous information!

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
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