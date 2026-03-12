Introducing James Lindsay to the Restore Childhood Community

Six years ago today, we were told to “stay home, stay safe,” and “flatten the curve.”

Most of us had never heard the phrase “out of an abundance of caution” and then suddenly, we heard nothing else. That moment marked something beyond a public health response.

It was the day many of us began to understand, in real time, what a coordinated propaganda campaign actually looks and feels like.

I have spent the years since trying to decode it. And no one has been more essential to that education than Dr. James Lindsay.

James Lindsay is a mathematician, bestselling author, internationally recognized speaker, and the founder of New Discourses. He is best known for his relentless criticism of woke ideology, the now-famous Grievance Studies Affair — in which he and colleagues successfully submitted fabricated papers to peer-reviewed academic journals to expose ideological capture in academia — and his bestselling books Cynical Theories and Race Marxism, with Cynical Theories translated into over a dozen languages. A mathematician with a Ph.D., he has written six books spanning religion, the philosophy of science, and postmodern theory. He has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, Fox News, Glenn Beck, and NPR, and his work has been praised by scholars across the political spectrum for its rigor and clarity.

What makes James Lindsay indispensable — and why I keep coming back to his work — is that he doesn’t just name the problem. He teaches you how it works. He has spent years mapping the architecture of ideological capture: how movements are manufactured, how language is weaponized, how institutions are hollowed out, and how ordinary people become unwitting participants in campaigns designed by others. He gave us the tools to see Social Justice for what it was. Now he’s applying those same tools to what’s happening on the right.

On this sixth anniversary of the pandemic shutdowns and school closures, when our society shut down to reorder itself, I thought there was no better moment to introduce James to the Restore Childhood community. I asked James if I could share this piece — which appeared originally on X — with our audience, and he graciously said yes.

If you’re new to his work, consider this your crash course. And if you’ve been following him for years, you already know: he’s usually about eighteen months ahead of everyone else. - Natalya



Addressing Zoomerslop.

A real Gen Z quote:

“Of all my friends, Israel is the very first thing that they want to learn about and understand, because it does go back to America First. I, in fact, have not talked to one Gen Z conservative that has been pro-Israel. Everybody I’ve talked to is questioning Israel.”



Listen, kids. Doesn’t that seem really f--king weird to you? The main thing your whole cohort cares about is another country, one that is allied with us and kicking ass in the most Top Gun way you can imagine? Doesn’t it seem weird that everyone in your generation is focused on another country that isn’t even attacking us?



It should seem weird because it is weird.

The reason it’s happening is not because Israel is relevant to all of your lives.

The reason it is happening is because you’re being propagandized.



Let me repeat the quote in words that hit your big brothers and sisters right in the ******* ten years ago: “Of all my friends, privilege is the very first thing that they want to learn about and understand, because it does go back to Social Justice. I, in fact, have not talked to one Millennial liberal that doesn’t question our privilege. Everybody I’ve talked to is questioning privilege: white privilege, male privilege, straight privilege.”





Do you think that was normal?

No, it wasn’t normal either. Every Gen X or older person can tell you that the young people in their generations had many, varied, and diverse interests. There was no top of mind for everyone in a generation. But the Millennials got it with privilege and Social Justice, and you’re getting it with Israel and “America First.”



Kids, listen to me.



This is not normal.



This is not natural.



This is the result of dedicated propaganda campaigns.



You are being propagandized.



The method of propaganda being used is primarily something called “reflexivity,” which is a method developed by George Soros to create mass movements of belief around deliberate lies that he called “fertile fallacies.”



He called them “fertile fallacies” because they are lies (fallacies, errors, differences between what’s believed and what’s really true) that can take off (fertile) in a population.

They’re “lies with legs,” it has been said.

The reason everyone in your generation is suddenly talking about Israel is because propagandists in your midst have made Israel your “current thing.” It is a reflexive campaign, and you aren’t just a victim but are playing your part.



The method of “reflexivity” is to get everyone believing the same erroneous stuff in an increasing way at the same time. This is accomplished through local media saturation: everyone is talking about the same thing in the same way at the same time, and eventually so are your friends. Then the ideas “reflect” all around you creating a sense of social consensus and widespread belief.



Reflexive campaigns are everywhere now.

On the Left, we call them the “Current Thing.” We have rafts of memes of the NPCs all changing their tune or saying the same thing or being reprogrammed or being hypnotized into the newest Current Thing, which changes when the media does.



That’s you! Now! You’re being Sorosed!



The framing for that reflexive campaign is “America First.”

The propagandists are exploiting your love of country and frustration with bad actors in our governments and their “global partners,” which are increasingly being exposed, to get you attached to a bunch of fertile fallacies about Israel, all of which play upon your fears, anxieties, frustrations, and love for your beautiful country.



Here are some:

“Israel is not really our greatest ally. It isn’t even an ally.”

“We can’t afford things at home because Israel gets aid money.”

“This is Israel’s War, and I’m not dying in Israel’s War.”

“Israel attacked the USS Liberty and isn’t our friend.”

“Jeffrey Epstein was working with Israel.”

“Israel is too weak to exist on its own so it manipulates America into supporting it.”

“Israel is a settler-colonialist project that is doing a genocide of the indigenous Palestinians.” (OOPS MY BAD THAT’S THE ONE THEY’RE TELLING YOUR FRIENDS ON THE LEFT)

“Israel is a warmongering vassal state under with US protectorate status that is seeking to become a regional power by starting random wars that it drags the US into and doing genocide.” (AHH THAT’S YOUR VERSION OF THE SAME LIE!)



None of these (or dozens more) is accurate.

They are all fallacies (lies) designed to take off in the social and emotional environments you find yourselves in, driven by media and political propagandists who have their own agendas but need your help (just like the NPCs on the Left).



The reason you are so obsessed (and, yes, that’s obsession) with Israel is because you are being targeted by reflexive propaganda campaigns designed to make you all fixate on this object that can be alleged to cause most of your problems. In fact, it causes few, if any, of your problems and is actively solving many problems you are blessed enough not to even know that you have.



Friends, you are being propagandized.

You are being led to focus and fixate on these things because it serves dark interests that are not your own.



The same Soros techniques that work on the Left are being used on you, and you’re helping them work.



How do you stop them?

1) Stop listening to propagandists. This is actually really important.

2) Seek out the opposite side of what you’re being told and try to understand the truth.

3) Use critical thinking.

4) Ask yourself if you’re being asked to think about issues or asked to feel about issues.

5) Be skeptical of something that appears suddenly in the news or on platforms that everyone is repeating all the time all at once. That’s how Soros’s reflexivity works.

6) Understand, just like how it was true with CNN and other trusted news sources, that trusted sources can be bought, at which point they are not trustworthy anymore and are using your trust to manipulate you.



The biggest anti-America operation that’s happening right now is the sudden skeptical-to-hostile fixation on Israel. Notice that it’s only been a thing since October 7, 2023, exactly the same time the parallel propaganda wave began on the Left. What you’re participating in is the side of that same campaign tailored to your values, your anxieties, and your frustrations. No different.



This campaign is rapidly turning people against not just Israel and often Jews (against your values, I’m sure), but against MAGA, Trump, the United States and its role in the world, and the Republican Party.

Who benefits from that?

Not you. Not us.



Isn’t it weird to you that so many people suddenly believe exactly the opposite of what they believed in 2022? Isn’t it weird to you that everyone considers this such a big issue?



It should be weird because it is.

That’s the signature of a propaganda campaign, and you are its primary targets.