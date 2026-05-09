Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Meredith Smith's avatar
Meredith Smith
9h

This is absolutely epic. Thank you. My 4-year old son has listened to Winnie the Pooh (Judy Dench, Sir Michael Hordern, et al) 5 times over. He loves the Thornton Burgess books, too. Thank you for curating a list so I can give him (and my older children) more options this summer.

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Natalya Murakhver's avatar
Natalya Murakhver
8h

More coming over the next couple of weeks!

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