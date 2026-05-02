Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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F A Groenendijk's avatar
F A Groenendijk
9h

One of the beautiful parts of becoming a parent is that one day you might become grandparent!

Until quite recently I did not want to get older than 99 years. Nowadays my 'goal' is meeting all children of my (five) grandchildren. The youngest grandson is 7 years old now, so maybe I have to pass that 99 limit.

The fact that there was no grandparent in my own life somehow makes being a grandfather even more special.

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Paul Wilnas's avatar
Paul Wilnas
8h

I liked this a lot, and I think you covered pretty much all the bases.

I believe the default for children is to move to procreation, and the current culture dissolves that.

Representing the family, the home, as a place for rest and reflection, only encourages cultivation.

The fact we're living in an antihuman time where presenting creating a family as a strange strategy is indicative things have gone pear-shaped.

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