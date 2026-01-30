Panelists: (L to R) Diana Blum, Ram Duriseti, Me, Rowena Chiu and Gus Mattammal, who is running for California State Superintendent. The event was hosted by Alex Rampell.

Last week, we brought 15 DAYS to two very different California communities. Both screenings proved the same thing: people are hungry for the truth about what happened to our kids.

At a sold out Los Gatos screening, people brought folding chairs!

Los Gatos: Sold Out and Still Packing Them In

Friday night at CineLux Theatre in Los Gatos, we didn’t just sell out—we had people bringing in folding chairs. The panel discussion afterward, featuring Diana Blum, Gus Mattammal, Rowena Chiu, and myself, turned into the kind of conversation California desperately needs: an honest reckoning with the future of education in this state.

The questions weren’t soft. Parents wanted to know how we prevent this from happening again. They wanted to know what comes next. They wanted actionable steps on how to save public education.

That’s what this movement is about.

Students from a local Turning Point USA chapter

Paso Robles: Students Finally Feeling Seen

Sunday night in Paso Robles, we screened for a near-capacity crowd brought together by Moms for Liberty and the local GOP. What stood out? The Turning Point USA students who asked questions and came up afterward.

They thanked us. Not for entertainment, though the film does have that element.

They thanked us for finally bringing their stories to the screen, for making them feel seen and heard. These are the kids who lost their high school years, their proms, their graduation ceremonies, their college years to mandates and isolation. They watched adults ignore the science, dismiss their mental health, and erase their voices from the conversation.

15 DAYS keeps the receipts. And these students know it.

Our screening in Paso Robles, hosted by Jennifer Grinager (center) of San Luis Obispo County Moms for Liberty and Randall Jordan of the San Luis Obispo County GOP

Next Stop: Bucks County, Pennsylvania

This Sunday, February 1, we’re bringing 15 DAYS to Bucks County, Pennsylvania. If you’re in the area or know anyone who is, this is the screening to be at.

It is NEARLY SOLD OUT!

Get tickets here

Every screening reinforces what we already know: this story isn’t going away. The institutions that failed our children want us to move on, forget, accept their excuses.

We won’t.

Over 1 million people have now watched 15 DAYS. Thousands more are seeing it at community screenings across the country and buying their own copies. Thanks for being part of the movement.

WATCH 15 DAYS