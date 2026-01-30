Standing Room Only
California screenings proved why this film matters
Last week, we brought 15 DAYS to two very different California communities. Both screenings proved the same thing: people are hungry for the truth about what happened to our kids.
Restore Childhood’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Los Gatos: Sold Out and Still Packing Them In
Friday night at CineLux Theatre in Los Gatos, we didn’t just sell out—we had people bringing in folding chairs. The panel discussion afterward, featuring Diana Blum, Gus Mattammal, Rowena Chiu, and myself, turned into the kind of conversation California desperately needs: an honest reckoning with the future of education in this state.
The questions weren’t soft. Parents wanted to know how we prevent this from happening again. They wanted to know what comes next. They wanted actionable steps on how to save public education.
That’s what this movement is about.
Paso Robles: Students Finally Feeling Seen
Sunday night in Paso Robles, we screened for a near-capacity crowd brought together by Moms for Liberty and the local GOP. What stood out? The Turning Point USA students who asked questions and came up afterward.
They thanked us. Not for entertainment, though the film does have that element.
They thanked us for finally bringing their stories to the screen, for making them feel seen and heard. These are the kids who lost their high school years, their proms, their graduation ceremonies, their college years to mandates and isolation. They watched adults ignore the science, dismiss their mental health, and erase their voices from the conversation.
15 DAYS keeps the receipts. And these students know it.
Next Stop: Bucks County, Pennsylvania
This Sunday, February 1, we’re bringing 15 DAYS to Bucks County, Pennsylvania. If you’re in the area or know anyone who is, this is the screening to be at.
It is NEARLY SOLD OUT!
Every screening reinforces what we already know: this story isn’t going away. The institutions that failed our children want us to move on, forget, accept their excuses.
We won’t.
Over 1 million people have now watched 15 DAYS. Thousands more are seeing it at community screenings across the country and buying their own copies. Thanks for being part of the movement.
