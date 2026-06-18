Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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A.J.'s avatar
A.J.
3d

Had a chat this year with a faculty member of Ohlone Community College in California while trying to find the bookstore and library. She works with teachers (not students) on curriculum and teaching methods. All course textbooks must now be online from just one provider’s portal and “free.” The “college” doesn’t now have a campus bookstore, just logo clothes at a gym store by the sports facilities. They still have a campus library with a dwindling number of books for the TL,DR students who want ever more library space for their AI computers to “help” do all their course work while they can “attend” all classes by zoom or post-class streaming. That faculty lady was so very proud about 50% and an “increasing number” of the students who never set foot on the campus. “With the best of intentions”… “what could possibly go wrong?”

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Erika Gray, PharmD's avatar
Erika Gray, PharmD
3d

Thank you so much for all this helpful information. I feel so fortunate my children have graduated from the "school system," and we homeschooling for most of those years. However, as my own children look towards having their own children in the future, your newsletter is invaluable!

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