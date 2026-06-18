Decisions are being made inside your child’s school right now about what they read, who they speak with privately during the school day, and which artificial intelligence sits between them and their homework, and parents are no longer being asked to sign off. Two stories from the past year explain how that happened.

The first story is the launch of the National Academy for AI Instruction by the American Federation of Teachers on July 8, 2025. Microsoft put in $12.5 million as the lead partner, OpenAI added $10 million, and Anthropic contributed $500,000 in the first year. The academy occupies a state-of-the-art Manhattan facility under AFT leadership and aims to train 400,000 K-12 teachers over five years, roughly one in ten public school teachers in the country. AFT president Randi Weingarten continues to promote the project at panels hosted by Microsoft and other technology partners in Washington.

The teachers who use these tools in your child’s classroom are trained by the union, working from a curriculum shaped jointly with the platforms.

What could go wrong?

The teachers’ union is now the gatekeeper of AI in tens of millions of American classrooms, with Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic writing the checks.

The second is well-covered in Kelly Ske’s Washington Examiner story “How Community Schools became a Planned Parenthood pipeline” which traces the community schools model back to Joy Dryfoos, recruited decades ago by what is today the Guttmacher Institute, Planned Parenthood’s policy arm.

Dryfoos went on to chair what is now Advocates for Youth, one of the country’s most aggressive promoters of confidential medical services for minors and the removal of parental consent requirements. She helped found the Coalition for Community Schools, the organization that today coordinates the conversion of ordinary public schools into year-round wraparound service hubs offering counseling, sex education, and on-site medical care, often with parents kept outside the room. Watch this PragerU short video version of Kelly’s reporting to understand more.

Inside a ‘community school,’ children meet medical staff, counselors, and sex educators with no parent in the room.

That same Coalition is now housed at the Institute for Educational Leadership in Washington, and its policy research arm is the Learning Policy Institute, whose published funder list includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ballmer Group founded by former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Ford Foundation, and the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Learning Policy Institute reports map out the federal grant streams that pay for the model, including a 2023 paper identifying roughly $366 billion in available federal funding that community schools can tap.

The NEA Foundation runs a Southern Regional Partnership for Community Schools and signed the Coalition’s letter to Congress demanding that community schools become an allowable use of COVID-19 relief money and that the federal investment climb from $30 million in fiscal year 2021 to $1 billion by fiscal year 2025.

The federal money came.

The Full-Service Community Schools program grew fivefold, from $25 million in fiscal year 2020 to $150 million in fiscal year 2024, with the AFT crediting the Biden administration for a $125 million increase between 2020 and 2023. California alone allocated $4.1 billion in 2021 through the California Community Schools Partnership Program, the largest state-level community schools initiative in the country, now reaching roughly one in four California public schools.

In May of 2026, Senators Chris Van Hollen, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ben Ray Luján, and Representative Susie Lee reintroduced the Full-Service Community Schools Expansion Act, endorsed by the Coalition for Community Schools, the AFT, the NEA, and the Institute for Educational Leadership, to push the federal commitment higher still.

The American Federation of Teachers' community schools page, last updated in May 2024, lists close to 900 community schools inside the AFT family of affiliates, names a target of 2,500 within three years, and reiterates the union's commitment to the Coalition's push for 25,000 community schools by 2025. That deadline came and went more than a year ago. The Coalition for Community Schools puts the current nationwide total at roughly 5,000 community schools, one fifth of what the unions and their funders set out to build, and as of this post neither the AFT page nor the Coalition page has been updated to acknowledge the miss.

The federal money climbed all the same. Congress raised the Full-Service Community Schools program from $25 million to $150 million in 2023 and held it there through fiscal year 2025, and the Department of Education's December 2025 move to claw back $168 million in already-awarded grants brought every senator in the union coalition into the open to defend the program. The AFT runs intensive workshops to expand the model in places like Rome, New York, and steers its members toward the federal grants that remain.

Restore Childhood warned about this dynamic in July of 2023, when the federal Department of Education proposed removing the requirement that parents give consent before a school accesses their child’s Medicaid benefits to pay for special education services. That post explained that the rule change only made sense inside the larger push for community schools, where the school steps in as the primary contact for a child’s health, financial benefits, and care. The post named the leaders driving the model. Becky Pringle at the NEA has said publicly that she wants every school in America to become a community school, and Randi Weingarten at the AFT has positioned her union as the loudest national booster of the wraparound model since before the pandemic.

The community schools model and the AI-in-classrooms model run on the same logic. Each one widens the school’s authority over the child’s whole life. Each one shrinks the parent’s role to permission slips and email blasts. The clinic does it with confidential health services. The algorithm does it with confidential data. The law that used to ask the parent first now informs the parent later.

The history curriculum running through that same pipeline operates on similar logic. The Zinn Education Project, built around Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States, now reaches roughly one in four U.S. history classrooms according to the American Historical Association’s 2024 survey of more than three thousand teachers. Zinn, who died in 2010, described himself as something of an anarchist and something of a socialist, and the NEA formally committed in 2021 to partner with the Zinn Education Project to push that curriculum into classrooms across the country. Our Closed Classroom series lays out the documentation in four parts, including How a Dead Marxist Became the Most Powerful Force in American Education and Democratic Socialists of America Told Members to Become Teachers.

The community schools model and the AI-in-classrooms model run on the same logic. Each one widens the school’s authority over the child’s whole life. Each one shrinks the parent’s role to permission slips and email blasts. The clinic does it with confidential health services. The algorithm does it with confidential data. The law that used to ask the parent first now informs the parent later.

There are practical steps any parent can take right now, without waiting for the next election cycle.

Find out whether your district has formally joined the community schools network. A quick search of your district name alongside "Coalition for Community Schools" will usually surface the answer, and the Coalition itself maintains a directory of its state and local network affiliates you can cross-check. The U.S. Department of Education also publishes the Full-Service Community Schools program page, which lists every district that has received a federal community schools grant and is the cleanest paper trail. If your district appears on either list, request in writing from the superintendent's office the partnership agreements, the full list of on-site providers, and the current parental consent forms, and file a public records request if the district stalls.

Ask your school for the name and data policy of every AI tool your child uses during the school day, including whether the tool came through the AFT National Academy for AI Instruction. Under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, parents have the right to review the education records a school keeps on their child, and the U.S. Department of Education's Student Privacy Policy Office publishes specific guidance on FERPA, virtual learning, and third-party ed-tech vendors and accepts complaints from parents whose schools refuse to comply. This information is rarely volunteered, and most parents have not yet thought to ask for it. The third step is forwarding Kelly Schenkoske's piece in the Washington Examiner and the Closed Classroom series to one parent in your school who still believes none of this applies to their family, because the documentation is what makes the conversation possible.

Restore Childhood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that takes no advertising and no money from the industries or institutions we cover. The NEA and the AFT have together moved $254 million in member dues to outside political and ideological organizations since 2015, and that money funds the campaigns, the curriculum partnerships, and the political infrastructure described in this post. Restore Childhood is funded by readers, and a paid subscription is the most direct way to keep this reporting going.

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Everything that has happened inside American schools since 2020 points to one conclusion: the institutions that were supposed to protect your child are now the institutions that require the most parental scrutiny, and the only person reliably positioned to do that scrutinizing is the parent who refuses to be moved out of the room.