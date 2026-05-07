Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Erika Gray, PharmD's avatar
Erika Gray, PharmD
21h

This is infuriating to say the least. Thank you for sharing these behind the scenes details. Homeschooling really seems like the way to starve the union!

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
The Penguin's avatar
The Penguin
8m

I can’t help but wonder how this type of political influence plays out in broader ways with other entitities. We know that Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street control huge portions of the stock market- do they send letters to corporate CEOs to advance this or that agenda or, perhaps, their directions are more subtle? Even though I am not a fan of the education unions choices, I think it’s important to recognize their economic power still pales to many others that remain in the shadows.

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