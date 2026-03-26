No Kings Day 3 is this Saturday, March 28.

Randi Weingarten will be there. The American Federation of Teachers is a lead partner. Over 200 progressive organizations have signed on. They are calling it the largest single-day “protest” in American history.

Before you see the coverage this weekend, I want you to remember something.

This is the same Randi Weingarten who fought to keep schools closed for nearly two years. The same American Federation of Teachers that lobbied the CDC directly editing school reopening guidance to keep kids out of classrooms well into 2021. The same network of activist organizations that turned a public health emergency into a two-year experiment on America’s kids and then spent the years since rewriting what they did.

AFT President/No Kings organizer Randi Weingarten

They didn’t go away. They just changed the subject.

That’s what 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures is about. And that’s why, this particular weekend, I need your help to get the word out!

Since our world premiere on X in October 2025, we’ve screened in 14 cities. The film launched on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google/YouTube TV on March 13. Cornell University and Claremont College have both acquired it for their libraries.

Here is what viewers are saying:

“This film should be mandatory for ALL. I will NEVER forget what they did to us, to my children, and to me.” — Jamie

“It is important that we all remember the effects of the ‘covid experiment’ so that when it happens again, we will be educated and ready to stand up for our rights.” — Troy

“This excellent examination of the long-term educational fiasco caused by school shutdowns verified what I, as a middle and high school teacher for more than 20 years, knew would occur.” — Susan

Then there was Brian, who almost turned it off in the first minute when Jane Fonda appeared on screen:

“I thought it was going to be a politically motivated documentary. But in the end, everything was factual. I would love to see this one go public.” — Brian

Brian is exactly who this film is made for. The skeptic who goes in with arms crossed and leaves having seen something he can’t unsee.

Since our world premiere at the Moms for Liberty National Summit in Orlando last October, 15 DAYS has screened in Grand Junction CO, New Canaan CT, Austin TX, New York City twice, Los Gatos CA (sold out, folding chairs in the aisles), Santa Clarita CA, Paso Robles CA, Bucks County PA, Fairfax VA, Vermont, and Cornell University in Ithaca NY.

Denver is coming. Washington DC: details soon.

15 DAYS Screening in Paso Robles CA with Moms for Liberty and Turning Point members

Every room has the same energy. Parents who haven’t forgotten. Teachers who felt silenced for years finally saying out loud what they knew in real time. Students who lost their junior year, their senior year, their first year of college, watching themselves represented on screen and feeling seen for the first time.

In Paso Robles, Turning Point USA students came up after the screening. They wanted to say thank you for making them feel seen.

That doesn’t happen on a streaming platform alone. It happens in a room.

15 DAYS is streaming now on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google and YouTube. Every streaming option, purchase link, and screening request is at 15daysfilm.com.

If you want to host a community screening, Kinema makes it simple — and it works both ways. You bring your community together for a public event, and every ticket sold helps to fund more screenings nationwide. It’s not just a viewing. It’s a fundraiser for the movement. Email me at natalya@restorechildhood.com and I’ll walk you through it.

One thing that costs nothing but matters enormously: leave a review on the platform where you watched it and rate it on IMDB. Platform algorithms surface films with strong viewer ratings to audiences who have never heard of us. While we don’t have a studio, we have you!

The people holding signs this Saturday are the same people who told you schools needed to stay closed. They called our kids vectors of disease. They said we were White Supremacists for wanting our kids back in school.

15 DAYS is the record they can’t erase.

Watch. Host. Share it with someone who is about to march on Saturday without knowing what the organizers did to our children.

15daysfilm.com

— Natalya