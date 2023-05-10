Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Denise Champney's avatar
Denise Champney
May 11, 2023

Thank you for sharing your journey Stephanie!

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BethS
May 10, 2023

I grew up a tomboy as well and often wonder the same thing you do, what would society have told me when I was in middle school?

I still prefer pants, jeans, to dresses and skirts. I still like science and don’t mind getting dirty. I am a woman.

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