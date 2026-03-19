Film Threat just reviewed 15 DAYS.

They called it “an institutional autopsy with a pulse.” The reviewer, Alan Ng, a parent himself, wrote that watching the film “reignited my anger. Not with what was happening to my country, but to my child’s education.”

Read the full review here.

The film is also making its way into the academy. Cornell University and Claremont College have both acquired 15 DAYS for their libraries. Here’s what Professor Randy Wayne of Cornell had to say:

“The film 15 Days documents the complete story of the school closures. It is important that parents, teachers, administrators, and students understand what happened so that the devastating failure does not happen again. How do I know it was a devastating failure? I saw that the students coming into Cornell post-lockdown were unprepared for college compared to previous classes.”

15 DAYS is now streaming everywhere. If you haven’t watched it yet, this is the week to do it. First-week numbers determine whether the platforms push the film to new audiences or bury it. Every view counts.

Find where to watch, host a screening, and more!

If you’ve already seen it, two things you can do right now: leave a rating and review on IMDB and share this post with someone who hasn’t watched yet. We don’t have a studio behind us. We have you.

STREAM 15 DAYS

Natalya