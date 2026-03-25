The Lee Family

Last week, Colorado’s Secretary of State confirmed that three ballot initiatives protecting children will go before voters this November.

Three.

All of them.

I’d been following Erin on social media for a while before we finally met in person in Washington DC a few months ago. She caught my attention the way the best people in this fight do: not because she was loud, but because she was right, and she kept showing up. When I met her I understood immediately why thousands of Coloradans had decided to follow her. She is a mom who found out what her daughter’s school had done and decided she wasn’t going to let it happen to anyone else’s child.

Erin’s incredible story is below, by her Protect Colorado Kids partner Kelly Notarfancesco.

-Natalya

Colorado parents Jon and Erin Lee never sought to be leaders in the fight against gender ideology but have found themselves at the forefront of a historic political battle between everyday Americans and Colorado’s entrenched powerful elites. But during the height of the Covid turmoil, their family was unexpectedly thrust into the gender ideology battle when they learned their local, trusted school district had secretly groomed their shy, vulnerable 12-year-old daughter into believing she was a boy trapped in a girl’s body and was, therefore, “transgender.”

After overcoming their shock and rescuing their own daughter from the transgender cult, the Lees launched headfirst into leading the fight to protect all kids from the harms of gender ideology.

And they are winning.

Through their organization Protect Kids Colorado, the Lees and their army of grassroots volunteers have worked for nearly a year to use the citizen ballot initiative provision of the Colorado Constitution to circumvent the state legislature and place three initiatives targeted at protecting vulnerable children directly on Colorado’s November 2026 ballot.

The three initiatives include:

Protecting children from irreversible sex change procedures

Protecting girls’ single-sex sports and spaces

Protecting children from sex trafficking

And just last week, Colorado’s Secretary of State’s office confirmed that all three measures were officially approved for the November 2026 election. Protect Kids Colorado, the Lees, and their army of grassroots supporters are winning the uphill battle against Colorado’s political elite and their network of billionaire-supported NGOs.

Americans are likely unaware of Colorado’s sordid political history, but while Colorado has been solidly blue for a long time, it wasn’t always that way.

For much of Colorado’s history, the state was red with isolated pockets of blue. But political control of Colorado changed in 2004 when the state was deliberately flipped blue by a group of ultra-wealthy Coloradans who used an extra-political infrastructure of activist organizations and labor unions to ensnare the state in progressive ideology.

The Colorado Democracy Alliance gained control over the state’s political bodies and used political power to codify their personal progressive policy desires across the state. The Colorado Model was so successful at entrenching the multi-millionaires’ progressive policy agenda, it was launched nationwide during the 2008 Democrat National Convention. The national Democracy Alliance continues to strategize today with organizations such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org, Indivisible, the National Education Association, and George Soros’ Open Societies Foundation to embed gender ideology in communities across the country.

The network of NGO members of the Democracy Alliance.

Colorado’s billionaire and NGO-controlled legislature codified gender ideology in Colorado state law, forcing gender ideology to be taught in Colorado classrooms, allowing the use of opposite-sex intimate spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms, and providing children access to “gender-affirming” mental and physical health professionals without parental consent or knowledge.

The district where the Lee’s daughter was groomed into transgender ideology was shaped, financed and led by the same political forces (such as the National Education Association) used to control Colorado politics.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle campaigned for the election of Poudre School District Board of Education members in October 2021.

Protect Kids Colorado and thousands of American citizens took on Colorado’s entrenched political power and billionaire-funded NGOs. The task was herculean—gather over 125,000 signatures from Colorado registered voters in a matter of a few months. National experts said it was impossible. PKC had only unpaid volunteers and no significant outside financial support.

But motivated by a desire to protect children, thousands of ordinary Americans decided to do extraordinary things.

Hundreds donated to support the signature-gathering effort, with many donations in the $5-$50 range.

Hundreds of Americans shared thousands of social media posts promoting the campaign

Over 3,300 citizens spent thousands of hours gathering signatures

Over 160,000 citizens signed the petitions

Colorado’s concerned citizens achieved the impossible and ensured the three ballot measures will be decided by voters this November. Ordinary Americans overcame intimidation, physical violence, theft and destruction of signature pages to give citizens the chance to fight back and give Colorado’s children the opportunity to live healthy lives, protected from lifelong physical and psychological harm.

Colorado citizens have set an example for the country, proving that ordinary, everyday Americans can do extraordinary things.

And they can win.

To learn more about Colorado’s historic work to protect kids, visit the Protect Kids Colorado website HERE or follow Erin Lee on X @Erin4Parents or on Instagram @ERINFORPARENTALRIGHTS.