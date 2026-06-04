Restore Childhood

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Jenny M's avatar
Jenny M
6hEdited

I have not looked at the bill, I am just going by the article. Gestating means CURRENTLY carrying within the uterus from conception to delivery. Thus it cannot define or replace the word mother because the state of motherhood persists way after one has carried. I cannot refer to myself as a gestating parent if my child is 10 years old. And what is the proposed term for "Father"? Sperminator?

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2 replies by Natalya Murakhver and others
Mercy's avatar
Mercy
5h

In addition to calling the Governor's office, you can contact her here,

https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form

Remember the book about the "gay" penguins in the NY zoo? One has to wonder about the fish and water they were consuming, but it was chalked up to sexual preference and put into a children's book by a psychiatrist.

And there are all these pesticides and chemicals that damage males -- like the male fish in the Potomac river that started producing eggs. One has to wonder what damage are these "gender neutral" works trying to hide.

And who is paying for all the gender stuff? If we narrow it down to this bill, I wonder what it shows.

When people feel their gender is somehow damaged, this is the question that needs to be addressed.

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