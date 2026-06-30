Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
9h

Yay!!! Does the ruling say anything about a 'quasi-protected class' or anything similar?

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
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Hillary
6h

Please explain how California and New York are still able to include boys in girls' sports.

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1 reply by Natalya Murakhver
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