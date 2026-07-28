Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Arnold Gore's avatar
Arnold Gore
6h

If you can get paid while staying home , nobody would oppose it. But after a while you get restless. Kids love a day or two off school but after a while miss it and seeing friends. Easy to start but hard to end

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