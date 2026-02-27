Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, 18th Director of the National Institutes of Health and Acting Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo: NIH)

We are weeks away from the six-year mark. Six years since they told us it would just be “15 days to slow the spread.”

In case you missed it, last week Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was appointed Acting Director of the CDC, adding it to his role as Director of the NIH — the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research.

He now leads both agencies simultaneously.

The man who was censored, smeared, and dismissed for questioning pandemic policies is now running America’s public health infrastructure.

Jay Bhattacharya is also one of the leading voices, both as a father and a scientist, in 15 DAYS.

Back in November 2023, Jay sat down with me for his Illusion of Consensus podcast — one of my favorite conversations about how we got here and why the fight for our children was worth everything it cost.

Episode 19: Natalya Murakhver on Advocating for Children’s Health and Livelihood During the Pandemic — available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts

Give it a listen this weekend. And stay close — we have exciting announcements about 15 DAYS coming very soon.

-Natalya

🎬 Watch 15 DAYS · Support Restore Childhood