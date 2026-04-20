Restore Childhood

Restore Childhood

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Cynthia Cheng Mintz's avatar
Cynthia Cheng Mintz
2h

My high school piloted a laptop program around 2000, so the first generation of grads are now parents. I would love to hear from those people on how they feel about laptops being used in classes (I get that high school is different from younger kids, but it would be interesting to find out their perspective).

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Renee Peterson's avatar
Renee Peterson
2hEdited

We need many more parents, each passing moment our grandchildren and children are in front of technology for learning, it is medically proven by a neurologist, is a depletion in their cognitive development.

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